Game Preview: Iowa Barnstormers at Jacksonville Sharks

May 1, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers (1-3) continue the 2025 Indoor Football League season with their latest road trip, facing the longtime rival Jacksonville Sharks (3-2) on Saturday, May 3 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT.

The two teams first faced off in 2011 as members of the Arena Football League, and now will square off each as members of the IFL's Eastern Conference.

Iowa picked up its first win of the season during its last outing, helped by the breakout performance from new quarterback James Cahoon.

Cahoon ended the game completing 17 of his 28 pass attempts, good for 176 yards and four touchdowns.

Three of the passing scores went to wide receiver Quian Williams, who now has league lead in receiving touchdowns with six scores in the first four games this year. Williams also returned a kickoff all the way back in the win over Fishers.

Iowa also debuted a heavy package during the victory, which featured defensive lineman Tyler Tate taking the ball in for a rushing touchdown. Tate remains in second in the league with 5.5 tackles for loss.

On the defensive side of things, the Barnstormers are going after the football. Defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt leads the league in forced fumbles with three so far this season.

Jacksonville started the year with three-straight wins, but has since dropped games to Massachusetts and Quad City ahead of this weekend's matchup.

Fans can tune in to the game this Saturday, May 3 on the IFLNetwork.com.

This Game Preview is presented by Sun Prairie & Vista Court Apartments. Sun Prairie & Vista Court Apartments include free heat, water, sewer, trash, Dish 120 satellite TV and Wi-Fi! Go to sunprairie.com or call 515-226-0000 for more details.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from May 1, 2025

Game Preview: Iowa Barnstormers at Jacksonville Sharks - Iowa Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.