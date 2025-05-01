IFL Announces Week Six Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week Six of the 2025 IFL season. Max Meylor (GB) has been named Offensive Player of the Week, Caleb Streat (IA) earns Defensive Player of the Week honors, and Kyle Kaplan (QC) takes home Special Teams Player of the Week.

Max Meylor, QB, Green Bay Blizzard

Meylor led the Blizzard offense with precision, throwing for 155 yards and 4 touchdowns while adding 47 rushing yards and 2 more scores on the ground. His dual-threat performance powered Green Bay to a key victory.

Caleb Streat, DB, Iowa Barnstormers

Streat was a game-changer for Iowa's defense, recording 5.5 tackles, 2 interceptions, and returning one of those picks for a touchdown. Streat's standout performance propelled the Barnstormers to their first win of the season.

Kyle Kaplan, K, Quad City Steamwheelers

Kaplan was flawless on special teams, converting all 8 of his PAT attempts, adding a field goal, a drop kick, and a deuce for a total of 15 points, contributing significantly to Quad City's continued undefeated streak, maintaining their perfect 5-0 start to the season.

The 2025 IFL season continues Saturday night, kicking off Week Seven. Catch all of the Week Seven action on the IFL Network.

