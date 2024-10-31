Blizzard Re-Sign Defensive Back Nijul Canada

October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard has re-signed DB Nijul Canada for the 2025 season.

Nijul Canada (6'1" 190) is entering his second year in the Indoor Football League and his second season with the Green Bay Blizzard. He is the first player to re-sign to the team after the group had a record-breaking season!

Canada is a native of Mansfield, Louisiana. He played college football for the University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff in 2017 and Lane College from 2021-2022. As a Lane Dragon, Canada recorded 114 tackles, seven tackles for loss, half a sack, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), ten pass break-ups, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and in 2022, he earned a First Team All-SIAC DB selection. Following Canada's final year of college, he was recruited to play for the Green Bay Blizzard.

The defensive back played in 16 games during the 2024 IFL season. Through those 16 games, he finished with a total of 65.5 tackles, three and a half tackles for loss, six pass break-ups, and a forced fumble. The 65.5 total tackles were the second most of any player on the 2024 Blizzard! Canada ended the year with some impressive defensive numbers and is set to make his return in 2025.

Undoubtedly, returning players have set high standards for themselves heading into the 2025 season. Although the team was composed of a majority of first-year players, it finished with the highest seeding in the IFL's Eastern Conference. In addition, the team set a record for most wins in a season with 14! On the defensive side, the Blizzard allowed the fewest points and the fewest passing yards of any team in the IFL. Canada will look to continue this trend this upcoming season.

Go Blizz!

