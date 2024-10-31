Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Nirion Washington

October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DB Nirion Washington for the 2025 season.

Nirion Washington (6'1" 190) is a native of Arcadia, Florida. He is a versatile athlete on the football field. During high school, he played on both sides of the ball, including running back, wide receiver, and defensive back. This demonstrates his wide range of abilities and vast understanding of the game, which makes him an intriguing player.

After high school, Washington would commit to Marshall University for the 2017 season. Unfortunately, he would not suit up for the Herd. As a result, Washington transferred to the University of Charleston, a Division II program of the NCAA in Charleston, West Virginia.

As a Golden Eagle, Washington was able to spread his wings. During the 19 games he played with the program, Washington served as a defensive back, punt returner, and kick returner. From 2021 - 2022, he recorded 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, six interceptions, 12 passes broken up, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He also returned five kicks for 86 yards combined and seven punts for 53 yards combined. For his incredible performances, Washington was honored with a Second Team Don Hansen All-American DB selection and First Team All-MEC DB selection in 2022!

Post-college, Washington would spend some time with the Northern Arizona Wranglers before signing with the Billings Outlaws, a team in the AFL (currently AF1). Now, he has another chance in the IFL. This time under the guidance of defensive minded Head Coach Corey Roberson. Roberson, a former defensive back, is known for his stellar defenses, and in 2024, the Green Bay Blizzard led the league in fewest points allowed per game.

With this in mind, Washington is feeling confident and thankful. "I am grateful to this organization and the fans for giving me this opportunity to be a member of the community and team. The journey of playing this game has been a blessing, and I'm looking forward to the success that we will have in Green Bay," he recently shared.

Go Blizz!

