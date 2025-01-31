Wranglers to Host Local Open Tryouts

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - The Wranglers are excited to announce the official date for the local open player tryout ahead of the 2025 season.

The Northern Arizona Wranglers will hold open tryouts on Saturday, March 8th, 2025, from 9 AM to 12 PM to help assemble the roster for the upcoming season. Head Coach Ron James and the Wranglers coaching staff will be evaluating all players during the tryouts. Come see if you have what it takes to play professional Indoor Football! The tryouts will be held in The Wheelhouse Sports Complex in Prescott Valley, Ariz. The address is below.10401 Hwy 89a Prescott Valley, 86315Participants must be 18 years or older to be eligible to make the team. The fee for pre-registration online is $65, and registration in person on the day of the event will be $75.To pre-register for $65, please use the link below, and follow the prompts. When you pre-register online, you will receive a digital confirmation for entrance via email. Please have your confirmation ready on your phone or printed for entry.Any High School Football players under the age of 18 can experience and participate in the pro workout for $25. They will NOT be eligible to make the team.If you are under 18 and wish to participate, you will need a parent or guardian present to sign a waiver at check-in .The fee for pre-registration for high school students online is $25, and registration in person on the day of the event will be $35.Prospects under 18 and or who pay the $25 participation fee WILL NOT be eligible to make the team. The $25 is for student athletes to participate only. In-person reregistration/check-in will begin at 8:30 A.M. sharp and end at 8:55 A.M. Same day in-person registration fee of $75 must be paid in cash. The on-field evaluation and testing will start promptly at 9:00 A.M.

Some further details about what the tryouts will entail are as follows.

Players will be required to sign a waiver at check-in to participate in tryouts.

If participants are under 18, they will need a parent or guardian present to sign this waiver.

The playing surface of the tryout is field turf.

Participants must provide their own cleats, t-shirts, shorts/sweats, and accessories.

Tryouts will be non-contact, pads and helmets are NOT necessary.

Participants must be prepared upon their arrival - locker room facilities will NOT be available, although restrooms will be accessible.

Participants must provide their own water/Gatorade.

Participants will warm up on their own.

Participants will be tested in the 40-yard dash, pro agility drills, and broad jump.

Following the testing phase players will be competing in position drills led by the coaches.

The workout will continue with one-on-one competition drills.

The workout will conclude with group/ team drills offense vs defense as directed by the coaching staff.

Link to pay & pre-register: https://sparkpages.io/cart/2/?i=_pWsb&c=&ocu= The closest airport is Phoenix, Sky Harbor then take the Airport Shuttle (Groome Transportation) 1.5 hours to Prescott Valley, Ariz.

The Northern Arizona Wranglers 2025 HOME games, with dates and matchups, are listed below. (All games are listed in AZ time.)

Saturday, March 29th, 6:05 P.M. vs Fishers Freight

Saturday, April 19th, 6:05 P.M. vs Tucson Sugar Skulls

Sunday, May 18th, 3:05 P.M. vs Massachusetts Pirates

Saturday, May 24th, 6:05 P.M. vs Arizona Rattlers

Saturday, June 7th, 6:05 P.M. vs Vegas Knight Hawks

Saturday, June 14th, 6:05 P.M. vs San Diego Strike Force

Saturday, June 28th, 6:05 P.M. vs Bay Area Panthers

Saturday, July 12th, 6:05 P.M. vs Tucson Sugar Skulls

Grab your Season Tickets for the 2025 season today! Deposit through the link below and we will contact you to select your seats!

https://sparkpages.io/?i=_A1lb

For any Season Ticket inquiries, call us at 928-379-5581

You can also email ticketdirector@nazwranglers.com

