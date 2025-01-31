Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Tommy Larson

January 31, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DL Tommy Larson for the 2025 season.

Tommy Larson (6-3, 255) is a Midwest defensive lineman starting his professional career. He has worked with multiple collegiate programs and used this experience to his advantage. The White Lake, Michigan native will use this experience at Green Bay Blizzard training camp in March.

Although Larson had several stops on his collegiate journey, including Lawrence Technological University and Michigan State University, he found great success at Madonna University in Livonia, Michigan. In 2023 and 2024, the D-lineman appeared in 21 games. In those games, he accrued 78 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. Larson also made history for the Crusaders program! In 2024, he was named All-Mideast League First Team, the first time any player in Madonna University history had received the award.

Now, fresh off his record-breaking season, Larson is ready to begin a new chapter by joining a Blizzard team that also made history in 2024. Green Bay finished with a 13-3 record in the regular season, the most wins in a single season in franchise history. Still, the team remains humble as they know there is still work to be done. Larson had this to share with the organization and fans, "First, I would like to thank the Lord for this opportunity, all glory to him. I would also like to thank the Green Bay Blizzard organization for this amazing opportunity. I'm ready to get to work and put on a show for the fans!"

