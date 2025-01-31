Ever Dreamed of Becoming an Owner of a Sports Team?

January 31, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







Ever wanted to become an owner of a professional sports team, but didn't know where to start or have the capital to do it yourself?

We have created a limited time opportunity to join our ownership group at NO upfront cost. You're not misreading that by the way.

We have set aside a 30% ownership stake in the organization to be granted to those who meet the organizations requirements.

We are searching for an individual or a group of individuals who have a true passion for the sport as well giving back to the community. Those priorities are the principles behind the foundation set by the Pirates over our first 7 years in operations.

If you're interested in joining a championship winning brand and would like to learn more about this opportunity, simply reply to this email providing your name, contact information and a convenient time to schedule a call with team management.

Conditions

Must provide personal financial statement prior to becoming approved partner

Minimum 5% acquisition per approved candidate

