Pirates Make a Statement with Early Offensive Surge in Win over Sharks

April 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - On Saturday, the Pirates set sail for Jacksonville, taking down the undefeated Sharks 42-35 to even the season series at one apiece. After beginning the season 0-2, the Pirates are steadying the ship with back-to-back wins, finding a new rhythm on offense.

During the IFL season opener at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA, the Pirates fell to the Sharks 46-25, scoring just seven points in the first half. However, the Pirates scored 33 points on Saturday night in the opening two quarters, setting the tone early.

"We had more fuel and fire in us because we lost our Week One game against [the Sharks]," said running back Pooka Williams. "We had to shake back and get a victory We attacked what they gave us and played hard football."

Williams found the end zone three times in the team's loss to the Sharks several weeks ago. The New Orleans, LA, native added to that success on Saturday, scoring two rushing touchdowns early in the outing to contribute to the Pirates' early lead.

The Massachusetts run offense was difficult to stop once it was nearing the end zone. Williams continuously found positive yardage, and the team continued to utilize quarterback Kenji Bahar in its version of the "tush push."

Williams credits the offensive line for consistently providing an open runway.

"I always tell [the offensive line], if I do anything wrong that makes them right, and if they do anything wrong that makes me right. Our chemistry is what got me in the end zone, honestly."

Halfway through the second quarter, the Pirates fell behind the Sharks 16-14. Needing a score, Massachusetts pitched the ball out to Williams on the right side, who evaded several tackles, fighting through contact at the goal line to record his second touchdown of the night.

Reclaiming the lead 21-16, the Massachusetts defense was eager to get a stop in an attempt to go up two scores before the end of the half.

After the kickoff unit pinned the Sharks offense inside its own five-yard line, the Pirates defense immediately made its move as defensive back Marcis Floyd intercepted Jacksonville quarterback Kaleb Barker, undercutting a slant route and taking it to the house for a pick-six to add another score.

The Pirates' defense was effective in creating turnovers, leading to additional opportunities for the offense to either score or keep the Sharks offense off the turf. Floyd recorded two interceptions on the night, and defensive tackle Dominic Quewon wreaked havoc in the Jacksonville backfield, providing immense pressure on Barker and his offensive line.

An early offensive surge and stout defensive play in the second half led to a Pirates victory in a game that felt like a preview of a playoff matchup. Massachusetts was largely in control of the game following Williams' second touchdown, not letting go of that lead during the final three quarters.

Williams believes the Pirates are building strong momentum after a rocky start to the 2025 season.

"100 percent we're building momentum," said Williams. "Our team is gaining a lot of confidence. We aren't getting cocky, but it's going to get ugly for a lot of teams."

Now, one win away from an official win streak, Massachusetts will search for its third win in a row against the 2-2 Green Bay Blizzard Sunday afternoon at the Tsongas Center.

What's Williams looking to bring into that matchup?

"The fuel to the fire and the grit to play football."

The 2021 United Bowl Champions, the Massachusetts Pirates, are members of the Indoor Football League (IFL) and play their home games at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. For 2025 ticket information for the Massachusetts Pirates, please call (508) 452-MASS (6277), email contact@masspiratesfootball.com, or visit http://www.masspiratesfootball.com. Follow the Pirates on Facebook via Facebook.com/MAPirates, Instagram @mass.pirates, and X @mass_pirates.

