IFL Announces Week 6 Coaches Poll
April 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release
The Indoor Football League has released the Week 6 edition of the Coaches Poll following a wild weekend of showdowns and shakeups across the league.
Here's where teams stand heading into Week 6:
Arizona Rattlers(-)
Quad City Steamwheelers(+1)
Bay Area Panthers(+3)
Jacksonville Sharks(-2)
Fishers Freight(-)
Green Bay Blizzard(-)
Tulsa Oilers(+1)
Massachusetts Pirates(+3)
Vegas Knight Hawks(-2)
San Diego Strike Force(-)
San Antonio Gunslingers(-2)
Tucson Sugar Skulls(-)
Iowa Barnstormers(+1)
NAZ Wranglers(-1)
The standings are heating up and the pressure is building. Who will rise in Week 7? Stay locked in with all the action on the IFL Network.
