IFL Announces Week 6 Coaches Poll

April 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The Indoor Football League has released the Week 6 edition of the Coaches Poll following a wild weekend of showdowns and shakeups across the league.

Here's where teams stand heading into Week 6:

Arizona Rattlers(-)

Quad City Steamwheelers(+1)

Bay Area Panthers(+3)

Jacksonville Sharks(-2)

Fishers Freight(-)

Green Bay Blizzard(-)

Tulsa Oilers(+1)

Massachusetts Pirates(+3)

Vegas Knight Hawks(-2)

San Diego Strike Force(-)

San Antonio Gunslingers(-2)

Tucson Sugar Skulls(-)

Iowa Barnstormers(+1)

NAZ Wranglers(-1)

The standings are heating up and the pressure is building. Who will rise in Week 7? Stay locked in with all the action on the IFL Network.

