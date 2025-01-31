2025 Educator's Night Recap

January 31, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







Last night, the Green Bay Blizzard hosted a night of fun for educators around the area. We had an amazing time meeting everyone and learning a bit about them and the 23 schools they represented. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to tell our story and unveil new programs we will be offering this season.

To start the night, we explained the story and the mission of the Green Bay Blizzard. Since Larry and Kathy Treankler bought the team, we have strived "to provide affordable family fun and an award-winning gameday experience while bringing families together and impacting our community." As an organization, we want to uplift the education and community in the area. We found that by partnering with schools and programs in the area, we can positively impact students, families, and faculty!

Thank you to Tony Ebeling, current Bay Harbor Principal and former Blizzard WR/DB, for speaking as well. He understands the team's story and how it has improved its connection to schools and our community each year. Principal Ebeling shared that since Bay Harbor partnered with the Blizzard, the school has offered their families a fun night out while fundraising for new equipment and technology they would not have had access to before!

Green Bay Blizzard partnerships come in all shapes and sizes. We are flexible and willing to work with each school to enter a true partnership that benefits everyone! Fundraising, National Anthem performances, halftime performances, school visits, and staff outings are just a few of the things we can provide. Please reach out so we can work on what your partnership looks like before the 2025 season begins!

Next, thanks to an incredible partner of the IFL and Green Bay Blizzard, we unveiled our "Kicks for Sticks" program. Build Your Base and the Wisconsin Beef Council are helping us provide protein-rich Beef Sticks to schools throughout the 2025 season for each made Blizzard kick and home games! Each school in attendance was automatically entered into the program simply for joining us that night. Returning kicker Andrew Mevis has a little extra incentive this year!

We also unveiled a new "powered up" partnership with Total Energy Systems. With their help, we will donate sets of four playground balls to schools throughout the 2025 season and beyond. More information on this is coming soon!

Then, we had one more surprise for everyone in attendance. Haenco Supply is donating a staff outing to one lucky school that was in attendance! We will announce that winner in the coming weeks. Thank you to Haenco Supply!

Finally, our friends at Edge VR Arcade took some educators on a field trip through our solar system via virtual reality! The participants answered questions, toured planets, played games, and more thanks to Edge VR Arcade.

We also want to thank Green Bay Distillery and its staff for providing us with the space and food for the night!

