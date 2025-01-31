Freight Sign IFL Veteran JT Stokes

January 31, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of wide receiver JT Stokes for the 2025 season.

Stokes grew up in Juliette, Georgia and went to Mary Persons High School. After high school, he played his collegiate career at Wingate for the Bulldogs.

Stokes played in 44 games in college, catching 76 passes for 1,310 yards and 10 touchdowns. His best season came during his senior season where he set career records in receptions, yardage, and touchdowns. After college, JT moved on to play in the Indoor Football League, where he is now entering his fifth season.

As a rookie, Stokes made a splash with 526 yards and 13 touchdowns while leading all IFL receivers with an average of 16.2 yards per catch, naming him to the league's All-Rookie team. In 2023, Stokes shared the league lead with 27 touchdown catches and finished fifth in the IFL with 73 receptions, awarding him All-IFL Second Team Offense.

This past season with the Bay Area Panthers, Stokes caught 58 passes for 695 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. He added 88 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

"I'm excited to work with JT again," said Freight Head Coach Dixie Wooten. "He's a dynamic weapon that knows how to find the end zone. He'll be a versatile threat for us on offense."

