Game 3 Preview: Quad City vs. Iowa

Following a successful road trip to Lowell, MA, the sQUAD will again be on the road. The Wheelers will travel to Des Moines, Iowa, this week to take on the rival Iowa Barnstormers in the Battle of I-80 on April 5. Kick-off is at 7:05 p.m. CT on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA. To watch online, head over to the IFL Network. There is no away game watch party this week.

About the Steamwheelers

Last week, the Steamwheelers secured a hard-fought 37-33 win over the Massachusetts Pirates on the road, improving to 2-0 for the first time since joining the IFL in 2019. Linebacker Bubba Arslanian sparked the defense with a pick-six, while quarterback Daquan Neal threw two touchdowns to wideout Jordan Vesey. Key plays from receiver Keyvan Rudd and defensive back Camron Harrell, who returned a kickoff for a touchdown, helped Quad City maintain their lead. Despite a late Pirates touchdown, the Steamwheelers held on, with Neal finishing 8/11 for 134 yards and two scores. Quad City now sits atop the Eastern Conference as the only undefeated team through week two.

QC - Players to Watch

Jarrod Ware Jr. / RB - Despite not having a touchdown during the first two weeks, Ware has been productive in moving the chains and has been an option in the passing game for quarterback Daquan Neal. He will again be a top option for the Steamwheeler offense against the Barnstormers as he looks to score his first touchdown of the season.

Trey Smith / DB - The veteran defensive back recorded four total tackles in last week's win over Massachusetts. Smith will continue to be a key member of the Quad City defense, and it is only a matter of time before he records his first takeaway of the season.

About the Barnstormers

Last week, the Barnstormers fell to Green Bay 52-47 in an offensive battle in their 2025 season opener. Wideout Quian Williams shone early, scoring the team's first three touchdowns. Despite Iowa briefly regaining the lead after a wild fumble recovery in the end zone, Green Bay led 31-26 at halftime. The Blizzard extended their lead in the third quarter, but Iowa fought back with late scores from receiver Jalen Bracey and Williams. A successful onside kick kept hopes alive, but a failed two-point conversion and another unsuccessful onside attempt allowed Green Bay to run out the clock and secure the win.

Iowa- Players to Watch

Quian Williams / WR - The Iowa receiver scored each of the team's first three touchdowns in their season opener against Green Bay last week. Not only did he catch passes, he could also take handoffs when called on. The Wheelers' defense will have to hold him in check if they want to come out with a win.

Tyler Tate / DL - In 2024, Tate proved himself to the rest of the league with his presence on the Barnstormer defensive line. Last year, he recorded 54.5 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 16 games. Despite their high-scoring week one game this season, Tate will be a player to watch on the Iowa defense.

Last Time Around....

The Steamwheelers and Barnstormers last met on 6/15/24 in Des Moines. Despite a valiant effort in which the Steamwheelers battled hard in a defensive showdown, they fell short 28-27. Quarterback Judd Erickson rushed for an early touchdown, while kicker Kyle Kaplan kept the team ahead with multiple field goals. The Steamwheelers' defense made key stops throughout the game. Later, Erickson connected with wideout Warren Newman III for a fourth-quarter touchdown, briefly reclaiming the lead. However, a late Barnstormers field goal put Iowa ahead, and Kaplan's potential game-winning kick missed, sealing Quad City's defeat.

