Game Preview: Iowa Barnstormers vs. Quad City Steamwheelers

April 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers return to Wells Fargo Arena for the 2025 home opener this Saturday night, when they take on the Quad City Steamwheelers. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m.

Iowa kicked off the 2025 season in a 52-47 loss to Green Bay on the road last week, but look to rebound on Saturday.

Wide receiver Quian Williams found the end zone four times in the game, getting out to a hot start out of the gates.

Quad City is undefeated so far this season, starting out 2-0 with wins over Green Bay and Massachusetts.

Saturday will mark the first of three regular season meetings this year between the Barnstormers and Steamwheelers.

Iowa won each of the pair of home meetings at Wells Fargo Arena in 2024 against Quad City, and look to improve on last year's 4-4 home record with the help of the fans in Des Moines.

This Game Preview is presented by Sun Prairie & Vista Court Apartments. Sun Prairie & Vista Court Apartments include free heat, water, sewer, trash, Dish 120 satellite TV and Wi-Fi! Go to sunprairie.com or call 515-226-0000 for more details.

Season Tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now for as low as $128 per seat. Don't miss a minute of the indoor football action! Call 515-633-2255 to order your tickets today.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.