Game Preview: Tulsa Oilers at Fishers Freight

April 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, heads on the road to Fishers, Indiana to take on the 1-0 Freight in an Eastern Conference showdown.

LAST TIME OUT.. Tulsa began the scoring with a rushing touchdown from new Oilers' QB, TJ Edwards II making it 7-0 Oilers. San Antonio responded with a 12-yard touchdown pass, and upon missing the extra point, set the score at 7-6 Tulsa. The Oilers added a passing touchdown to Phazione McClurge down the left side wall to make it 14-6 Oilers. San Antonio converted on fourth down with a touchdown pass just inside the goal line on the left sidewall to cut the game down to 14-12 Tulsa. The Oilers saw Cole Blackman snag his first score of the game on a catch just inside the goal line to end the first half scoring at 21-12 Tulsa. The Oilers benefited from two Tre Harvey interceptions in the second half along with a second touchdown catch from McClurge to finalize what ended up being a 28-20 win in game one of the season. The Oilers earned their first victory in the Lone Star State as well as their first against San Antonio and against a Western Conference opponent in franchise history.

FOCUS AHEAD.. A new season has begun in brilliant fashion. A 1-0 start brings much potential to the forefront for a team ripe for success. A solidified wide receiver core has bolstered the options for former IFL MVP and new Oilers' QB, TJ Edwards II who already has four all-purpose touchdowns to his name in the black and gold. Offensively, the Oilers will see a new mind behind play calling, former Frisco Fighters head coach, Andre Coles. "Adding Andre Coles to our coaching staff as Assistant Head Coach/ Offensive Coordinator gives us instant leadership & experience," Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Marvin Jones said. "He is a proven winner, both as a player and as a coach. Competing against him over the years, I have developed tremendous respect for his ability to recruit and develop talent as well as his ability to consistently push deep into the playoffs. I can't wait to get started with him and what he will do with the reins of the offense." Well that start has been fruitful. A 28-20 win left much room for improvement, but with a bye-week having concluded, there was plenty of time to adjust and most importantly recover and get bodies healthier. Tulsa will face a new franchise in the Fishers Freight which is now 1-0, on April 4 at 6:05 pm. The Oilers will then head to Green Bay on April 11, and then see their first home game of the season on April 19, at 7:05 pm.

HOW TO "DERAIL" THE FREIGHT.. Tulsa heads into their second game of the season, in Week Three of the IFL schedule, 1-0, so does their opponent in the Fishers Freight. The Oilers downed the San Antonio Gunslingers 28-20 while the Freight triumphed over the Northern Arizona Wranglers 41-29 and will face one another to see who will suffer their first loss of the year. A heavy dose of the run game was on display for Fishers as they carried the ball on the ground 74% of the time in their first game. Meanwhile, the Oilers only allowed 18 rushing yards against the Gunslingers two weeks ago and will certainly give fits to Fishers if they can match that execution rate. Phazione McClurge impressed in his Oilers' debut and will need to lead the charge once again this week. Additions like Cole Blackman also made an impression in the receiving game, as he picked up his first touchdown. Jiya Wright for Fishers recorded 124 rushing yards in the season opener, shutting down his ability to "run away" with the game could prove to be monumental in deciding the victor in this first-time matchup between the Fishers Freight and the Tulsa Oilers. The Oilers will host the Fright on June 28th, 2025 at 7:05pm, BOK Center.

