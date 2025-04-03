Freight Take the Field at Home for the First Time Ever

April 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS- The Fishers Freight will play their first ever home game at the Fishers Event Center on Friday, April 4 where they will host the Tulsa Oilers. After a win on the road last weekend, the Freight look to extend their win streak to 2-0.

HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE

The Fishers Freight will take the field at home for the first time at the Fishers Event Center which also plays home to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL and Indy Ignite of the PVF. The Freight will draw on the Fishers crowd to help get them started earlier in the game than they did last week in Northern Arizona where they went down 14-0 before making a second half comeback and defeating the Wranglers 41-29.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Oilers come into this game 1-0 just like the Freight, after a 28-20 win over the San Antonio Gunslingers on March 22. With TJ Edwards II at the helm, the Oilers scored four touchdowns for the win. Wide Receiver Phazione McClurge, who is an Indiana State University graduate, had two of the four touchdowns scored for Tulsa in that game. Oilers linebacker Tre Harvey had two interceptions in the second half, proving to be an important part of their defense and will be one to watch.

