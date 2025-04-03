Pirates Sign QB Felix Harper

April 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed quarterback Felix Harper. Harper has Indoor Football League experience, having played with the Bay Area Panthers the last two seasons.

In nine games last year, Harper was 63 of 102 passing (62%) with 661 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for 178 yards with seven rushing touchdowns. He made four starts for the Panthers, earning three victories. His signature game was a 30-20 win over Vegas, where he was 15 of 20 passing for 169 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 68 yards with a score. In 2023, with Bay Area Harper was 1 and 1 as a starter with eight touchdown passes against three interceptions.

The 5'11", 180 lb. lefty from Alcorn State signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League in 2022 and joined their practice squad. Later that year, the Fairburn, GA native signed with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League and joined their practice squad. In 2023, Harper signed with the Edmonton Elks of the CFL.

From 2017 through 2021, Harper played collegiately at Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi. He appeared in 32 games, passing for 5,619 yards and 55 touchdowns. He completed 61 percent of his passes, connecting on 417 of 685 attempts. He was intercepted 15 times. He also ran 173 times for 396 yards with 12 touchdowns.

His best season was in 2019 when he completed 204 of 338 passes for 2,954 yards and 33 touchdowns. That year, he was the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, a First-Team All-Conference selection, and an HBCU All-American. In the 2020 season that was lost to the pandemic, he was chosen as a preseason Third-Team All-American.

Harper was a member of two SWAC Championship teams. As the starter in 2019, he led the Braves to a 39-24 victory over Southern in the title game with 226 yards passing and a touchdown. That year in the Celebration Bowl, he was 25 of 42 passing for 341 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to North Carolina A&T.

