Freight Fall to Sharks at Home, 46-40

May 24, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS- The Fishers Freight hosted the Jacksonville Sharks on Saturday night. After losing to them last week in Jacksonville, Fishers hoped to bounce back with a win. Despite having the lead for most of the game, the Freight fell to the Sharks for the second game in a row.

FIRST QUARTER

The Freight got the ball on the first drive of the game but were stopped by the Sharks early.

Jacksonville scored first with a touchdown by quarterback Blaine Espinosa. After a good kick, the score was 7-0.

The Freight answered back with a rushing touchdown of their own by Keegan Shoemaker to tie it up after the extra point was good.

Things got a little heated between both teams who are seeing each other for the second week in a row, with some pushing and shoving after the last whistle.

SECOND QUARTER

The Freight extended their lead with another touchdown, run in by Shoemaker to make it 14-7.

After stopping Jacksonville once more, Fishers made it 21-7 with a touchdown that was carried across the line by Shoemaker once more.

Marcus Rogers landed over the boards to make the catch for a Jacksonville touchdown. After a good kick, the score was 21-14.

With one second left in the half, Shoemaker scored again to make it 28-14 before the half ended.

THIRD QUARTER

Jacksonville opened the scoring for the second half with a touchdown by Tyler Huff to make it 28-20.

The Sharks kicked a field goal for the next score of the game to make it 28-23.

That is how the quarter ended after a few more minutes of back and forth between both teams but no scoring.

FOURTH QUARTER

Freight quarterback Keegan Shoemaker was helped off the field after an injury on the last play of their first drive in the quarter.

Jacksonville took the lead for the first time since the first quarter with a touchdown by X to make it 30-28.

Jiya Wright entered the game in place of Shoemaker after the Freight received the ball.

They could not score on that drive and then Jacksonville added to their lead with a 'tush push' touchdown to make it 37-28.

The Freight drove the ball down again and scored with a touchdown by Jordan Kress to make it 37-34. The Freight went for the two-point conversion but were denied.

Huff ran in another touchdown for the Sharks with less than a minute to go to extend their lead to 44-34. On the kickoff, the Sharks had a successful deuce, making it 46-34.

Right after that, Shavarez Smith caught a 30-yard pass from Wright to score a late touchdown for the Freight. That made it 46-40 and time expired before the Freight could make a comeback.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.