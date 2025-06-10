Week 13 IFL Coaches Poll

June 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







As the IFL regular season moves into its final stretch, Week 13's Coaches Poll brings major movement at the top - and signals just how tight the playoff race is becoming.

The Bay Area Panthers claim the No. 1 spot this week, moving up one place after another strong performance. The Quad City Steamwheelers continue their climb as well, now sitting at No. 2 after jumping one spot. The Jacksonville Sharks made the week's biggest move in the top tier, leaping three spots to No. 3 behind a pivotal win. Meanwhile, the Arizona Rattlers slide to No. 4 after holding the top position for much of the season.

FULL WEEK 13 RANKINGS:

Bay Area Panthers (+1)

Quad City Steamwheelers (+1)

Jacksonville Sharks (+3)

Arizona Rattlers (-3)

Green Bay Blizzard (-)

Vegas Knight Hawks (+2)

San Diego Strike Force (-)

Tulsa Oilers (-4)

Massachusetts Pirates (-)

San Antonio Gunslingers (-)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (-)

Northern Arizona Wranglers (+1)

Fishers Freight (-1)

Iowa Barnstormers (-)

As the playoff race tightens and each game carries more weight, expect more movement ahead in the coming weeks. Stay tuned - the stretch run is here.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.