Week 13 IFL Coaches Poll
June 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release
As the IFL regular season moves into its final stretch, Week 13's Coaches Poll brings major movement at the top - and signals just how tight the playoff race is becoming.
The Bay Area Panthers claim the No. 1 spot this week, moving up one place after another strong performance. The Quad City Steamwheelers continue their climb as well, now sitting at No. 2 after jumping one spot. The Jacksonville Sharks made the week's biggest move in the top tier, leaping three spots to No. 3 behind a pivotal win. Meanwhile, the Arizona Rattlers slide to No. 4 after holding the top position for much of the season.
FULL WEEK 13 RANKINGS:
Bay Area Panthers (+1)
Quad City Steamwheelers (+1)
Jacksonville Sharks (+3)
Arizona Rattlers (-3)
Green Bay Blizzard (-)
Vegas Knight Hawks (+2)
San Diego Strike Force (-)
Tulsa Oilers (-4)
Massachusetts Pirates (-)
San Antonio Gunslingers (-)
Tucson Sugar Skulls (-)
Northern Arizona Wranglers (+1)
Fishers Freight (-1)
Iowa Barnstormers (-)
As the playoff race tightens and each game carries more weight, expect more movement ahead in the coming weeks. Stay tuned - the stretch run is here.
