Game 9 Preview: Quad City vs. Tulsa

Revenge is in the air as the Quad City Steamwheelers travel to the American Southwest. In a rematch of week nine and a potential IFL playoffs preview, the 6-2 Steamwheelers will look to get back at the 6-2 Tulsa Oilers in a big Eastern Conference battle. This game features two teams with MVP-caliber quarterbacks, with Tulsa's TJ Edwards II and Quad City's Daquan Neal.

Kick-off is at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 30, at BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. To watch online, head over to the IFL Network.

About the Steamwheelers

The Steamwheelers are coming off their second bye week last week, so that they will be well-rested for this week's game. In the team's previous game, they were defeated by the Oilers, 36-34, at home during the team's Halfway to Halloween game on May 16. Despite the loss, the Quad City Steamwheelers remain atop the Eastern Conference with a 6-2 record. Quarterback Demry Croft had a strong outing, throwing a touchdown and rushing for three more. Wideouts Keyvan Rudd and Jordan Vesey also found the endzone, while standout performances from Bubba Arslanian, KeShaun Moore, and Qaadir Sheppard led the defense. A costly turnover and missed opportunities at the goal line proved too much to overcome, as a failed two-point conversion in the final seconds sealed the Steamwheelers' loss. The once top offense in the league has faltered a bit due to injuries, now ranking sixth in the league with 43 points per game, but will look to show the potential they flashed early in the season. On defense, their ten total sacks still lead the league and will look to feast again on a Tulsa offensive line that gave up a few sacks against the Wheelers' defense last time they faced off.

QC - Players to Watch

Quarterbacks - A change from the previous weeks, where we would pick a player, the QB room for the Wheelers is something to watch. While it is expected that MVP-caliber Daquan Neal will return from the injury that kept him out of the past two games, backup Demry Croft would be the option if Neal does not play. Between his first and second start, Croft has shown incredible improvement, and despite the loss, Croft totalled four touchdowns. No matter who starts under center, the Steamwheelers will have a good chance.

The Steamwheelers also signed quarterback Seth Morgan, a first-year player in the IFL, onto the roster. A New Hampshire and Sheppard University product, Morgan also was invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a tryout earlier in the year. The addition also creates some hungry competition in the quarterback room and gives the Wheelers more options on offense.

Qaadir Sheppard / DL - The first-year defensive lineman from Ole Miss had one of his best games of the season before the bye week against Tulsa. As he gets more comfortable in the Wheelers' defense, he is constantly a player to watch. In the loss, Sheppard racked up six total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. Going against the same offensive line from two weeks ago, Sheppard will have the chance to repeat or improve on his performance.

About the Oilers

Last week, the Oilers pulled off a stunning 56-51 comeback win over the Iowa Barnstormers, scoring 23 points in the final 2:30 to improve to a 6-2 record. Tulsa's offense, led by quarterback TJ Edwards II, tallied multiple rushing and passing touchdowns, including a last-second game-winner to linebacker turned wide receiver Tre Harvey. Receiver Cole Blackman had two touchdown receptions, including a 43-yard bomb late in the fourth, while Sauce Rogers contributed both rushing and receiving scores. The Oilers overcame an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit, showcasing explosive offense and clutch defensive plays to sweep the Barnstormers in the regular season. With the fourth-best scoring offense in the IFL at 46.1 points per game, the Oilers' offense is one of the most efficient in the league, led by their MVP-caliber quarterback. Despite their flashy offense, their defense will not be overshadowed, as their 11 interceptions are the third-best in the league.

Tulsa - Players to Watch

Jerminic Smith / WR - In the Oilers' dramatic win over Iowa last week, Smith caught five passes for 65 yards and a touchdown to help earn the win. Against the Steamwheelers two weeks ago, Smith caught four passes for 38 yards and a score, so he will be someone the defense will have to keep in check if they want to come out of Oklahoma with a win.

Tre Harvey / LB - The veteran linebacker racked up eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in the last matchup between these two teams two weeks ago. In their previous game against the Iowa Barnstormers, Harvey added 8.5 more tackles to his season total, making him a player to watch for the Steamwheeler offense.

Last Time Around....

The Steamwheelers and Oilers last met on 5/16/25 in Moline, Illinois, which resulted in a 36-34 Tulsa win. Quad City opened strong with a touchdown pass from quarterback Demry Croft to Keyvan Rudd and followed it with two rushing touchdowns from Croft to take a 21-13 lead. Despite a halftime lead, the Wheelers struggled in the second half with a crucial turnover and failed goal-line attempts. Croft finished with 59 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and 61 rushing yards with three rushing scores. Jordan Vesey added a late rushing touchdown, while Jarrod Ware Jr. led the team in receiving. Defensively, Bubba Arslanian, KeShaun Moore, and Qaadir Sheppard made key contributions, including multiple tackles for loss and a sack each.

Additional Fan Experience

