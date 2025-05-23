Pirates Sign DB DJ Daniel

May 23, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed DJ Daniel. This will be the fifth professional league for the 6'1", 185 lb. defensive back. Most recently, Daniel was in camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Daniel started his professional career as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League in 2021. The following year, he went to camp with the New England Patriots. That same year, he signed with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. Over the next two seasons, Daniel would play in 21 games. In 2023, he was an All-USFL selection as he started all ten games for the Generals with 30 tackles, including one for a loss. He defended six passes and had three interceptions. In 2024, Daniel played in six games for the Memphis Showboats in the UFL. He started three games, had 15 tackles with one interception and two passes defended.

The Griffin, GA native caught the attention of NFL scouts after playing in the Senior Bowl following a two-year career at the University of Georgia. In 21 games from 2019-2020 with the Dawgs, Daniel had 51 tackles, three tackles for a loss, and defended nine passes. He began his collegiate career at Georgia Military College, where he played from 2017 through 2018. In 19 games, he had five interceptions and 36 tackles.







