Oilers Extend Franchise Best Winning Streak with Defeat of Barnstormers

May 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, edged the Iowa Barnstormers 62-57 for their third-straight win and a new BOK-Center points-for record.

The Oilers' defense forced a turnover on downs for the second-straight home game, forcing two incomplete passes, sandwiched by a one-yard run and a nine-yard Iowa reception. TJ Edwards II set up Tulsa 6-0 on its opening drive, scampering untouched for his 10th touchdown of the season - set up by a series of effective runs from "Sauce" Rogers. The Barnstormers followed up with a zero-yard drive on their second possession, capped with a missed field goal by Gabriel Rui that was returned by Rogers to Iowa's seven-yard line by Rogers. Edwards followed his rushing score with one through the air, slinging a first-down strike to Cole Blackman for a 13-0 Oilers' lead with 4:31 remaining in the opening quarter following a successful PAT by Dean Sarris. A long pass to the Oilers' five-yard line was followed by a third-down strike from the hand of James Cahoon to Keshaun Taylor in the back of the end zone, cutting the score to 13-7 with 1:01 left in the opening quarter. Jared Saad ended the Oilers' next drive, hauling in an interception to the numbers from Edwards.

Iowa took a 14-13 lead 19 seconds into the second quarter with a 32-yard reception from Quian Williams, snagging a wobbly and low pass just past the line of scrimmage and turning on the jets all the way to the endzone. Edwards redeemed himself about five minutes later, scoring his third touchdown of the night - his second on the ground - placing the Oilers back on top, 19-14. Rudy Nguoni sacked Cahoon on third down, but Rui nailed a line-drive field goal from his own 17-yard line, bringing Iowa back within two points with 6:20 left in the first half. Edwards and Blackman linked up again following an acrobatic catch and run from Joshua Crockett to get the Oilers to the Barnstormers' three-yard line, extending Tulsa's lead to 26-17 with 1:42 remaining in the opening half. Taylor Hawkins picked off Cahoon just past midfield at Iowa's 23 exactly one minute later, his third interception and fourth forced turnover in the past two games. Blackman snagged his third receiving touchdown of the first half with just seven seconds remaining, hauling in and securing the ball despite being draped by two Barnstormers. Tulsa missed the PAT, but scored a rouge on the ensuing kickoff, earning the point back to head into halftime with a 33-17 lead.

Rogers scored his first touchdown of the night, setting up his own diving sweep score with another electric return, this time on the half-opening kickoff, and extending his team's lead to 40-17. Tre Smalls hauled Cahoon down for a sack on the following drive, with the Barnstormers' quarterback narrowly avoiding a safety. An out-of-bounds field goal whiff from Rui following the sack placed the Oilers back in possession with 6:07 left in the third quarter. Rogers secured a screen pass from Edwards before flying 24 yards to pay dirt, giving the Oilers a 30-point lead, 47-17 with 5:25 remaining in quarter three. Iowa's biggest gain of the quarter came from its own turnover. Ramon Morris picked off a down-field heave from Cahoon's own end zone, but the second-year defensive back fumbled his return at the opposite 17 yard-line. Cahoon then found Jalen Bracy with a 17-yard scoring strike, clawing the score 47-23 with less than three minutes remaining in the period. Saad returned a goal-line pick six for his second interception of Edwards and Iowa's third of the night, slashing Tulsa's lead to 62-57. Tulsa kneeled out the clock after recovering an onside quick to escape with a franchise-first three-game win streak.

Edwards threw his fifth passing touchdown on the night 1:03 into the final frame, sailing a jump pass to a wide open J.J. Augustine for a season-high 53 points. Sarris hit another extra point, to make it 54-23 with 13:11 remaining. Taylor snared a zip pass from Cahoon for their second connection of the night with 11:03 left in the 54-29 contest. Iowa followed up its scoring drive by recovering an onside kick with 10:23 left, followed by a fourth passing touchdown from Cahoon a 36-yard dart to Williams making it 54-35 with less than 10 minutes left. The Oilers turned the ball over on downs with 6:59 remaining in the contest on the following drive, setting up the Barnstormers with great field position at the Tulsa 11-yard line. Cahoon's sixth touchdown toss on the night was hauled in by Taylor making it an 11-point game, 54-43, with 5:43 left. Edwards' third rushing touchdown and eighth total touchdown put Tulsa back on the board, extending its lead 62-43 lead with 3:03 remaining. However, Williams housed the ensuing kickoff from his own end zone, bringing the game back within a pair of scores, 62-51.

Tulsa travels to the first-place Quad City Steamwheelers on Friday, May 16 aiming for a fourth-straight victory

