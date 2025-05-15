Week 9 Preview: Sharks vs Freight

May 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - T he Jacksonville Sharks are back in action this Saturday, May 17, as they face off against Fishers Freight in the Shark Tank, with kickoff set for 7:00 P.M. Both teams are coming off bye weeks and are expected to bring fresh energy and intensity to the field.

The Sharks enter this match-up fresh off a dominant 53-22 home win over the Iowa Barnstormers, bringing their season record to 4-2. Fishers Freight, meanwhile, had a hard-fought 55-48 overtime loss to division leader Quad City before heading into their bye week, and now sit at 2-4.

Fans should keep an eye on several new Sharks that are looking to make some plays and strengthen their side of the ball; including Taishan Holmes, a 6'3, 335 pound DL from Northwestern, OL Kenny Fehrman, standing 6'3 and weighing in at 320 pounds from Missouri Southern State, and DL Izaiah Reed, 6'1, 315 from New Mexico State.

Adding to the excitement, it's 60's / Tie Dye Night presented by Florida Blue! Get ready to get colorful and funky as the Sharks are bringing some retro vibes and great music to the arena. Be sure to arrive early, as Florida Blue is giving away tie-dye rally towels to the first 1000 fans. After the game, head down onto the field for a special post-game autograph session with your favorite Sharks players and the Attack Dance Team. Don't forget to check out our jersey auction. Here's your chance to purchase an official Sharks game jersey. It's a night full of peace, football, and good vibes you won't want to miss! Plus, all healthcare workers, first responders, and their families are eligible for buy one get one free (BOGO) tickets. For tickets call 904-621-0700 or go to jaxsharks.com.







