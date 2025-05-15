Williams Earns IFL Honors

May 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - Iowa Barnstormers wide receiver Quian Williams was named the Indoor Football League's Special Teams Player of the Week following Week 8, the League announced.

Williams (6-1, 195, Buffalo) earned IFL Special Teams Player of the Week Honors after an electric performance in the return game. In the May 10 matchup against the Tulsa Oilers on their home turf, Williams had nine returns for 160 yards and was able to capitalize on a run with a 57-yard kickoff return touchdown. His explosive performance catapulted the Barnstormers into an impressive comeback attempt and solidified Williams as a dangerous special teams weapon.

Williams the Barnstormers return home this Saturday, May 17 to face the Green Bay Blizzard at Wells Fargo Arena. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available now for as low as $18.

The Indoor Football League awarded quarterback TJ Edwards of the Tulsa Oilers with Offensive Player of the Week, while defensive back Ahmad Lyons of the Tucson Sugar Skulls earned Defensive Player of the Week.

