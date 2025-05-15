Game Preview: Barnstormers vs. Blizzard

May 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers (1-5) return to Wells Fargo Arena this Saturday to face off with a longtime rival in the Green Bay Blizzard (4-3) at 7:05 p.m.

This marks the second meeting of the season between the teams. Iowa traveled to Green Bay for the season opener, but were downed by the Blizzard 52-47.

The Barnstormers hope that new quarterback James Cahoon can make up for the difference. Cahoon has thrown 12 touchdown passes in his first three games in action, the first of which was in Iowa's lone win this season.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Quian Williams has stayed as a consistent talent in every aspect. Williams picked up his second kickoff return for a touchdown, his eighth receiving score, and is up to 460 receiving yards through six games -all of which are good for first in the IFL.

On the defensive side, Tyler Tate sits at second in the league after climbing to seven tackles for loss in Iowa's last outing.

