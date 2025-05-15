Friday Night Lights: Panthers Host Tucson Sugar Skulls for AAPI Heritage Night

The Bay Area Panthers return to SAP Center this Friday, May 16th, for a crucial Week 9 matchup against the Tucson Sugar Skulls.

After a hard-fought road loss to the Arizona Rattlers, the Panthers (4-2) are eager to bounce back in front of their home crowd. Despite the setback, Bay Area showed toughness and stayed competitive throughout, proving they can go toe-to-toe with the reigning IFL Champions. Now back on home turf, the Panthers are focused on getting back in the win column as they move into the second half of the season.

Tucson (3-3) enters the game riding a two-game winning streak, most recently turning in a dominant 47-26 effort against the Massachusetts Pirates. With momentum on their side and key contributors stepping up in all phases, the Sugar Skulls will be aiming to keep their streak alive and avenge last season's pair of losses to Bay Area.

Bay Area swept both matchups against Tucson last season, but this Sugar Skulls squad arrives with confidence and playmakers ready to test the Panthers on both sides of the ball. Expect a fast, physical contest at the SAP Center as two talented teams go head-to-head under the Friday night lights.

FAN ENGAGEMENT

Kickoff is set for 7:05 PM as the Panthers host Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Night-a celebration of culture, community, and the contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across the Bay Area.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the pregame Fan Fest, happening from 5:00 to 6:00 PM in the SAP Center parking lot. The event will include music from a live DJ, hands-on games for all ages, festive face painting, and delicious bites from local food trucks available for purchase. Be sure to catch special appearances by the Panthers Dance Team mascot, Claw, as they help set the tone for an unforgettable night.

Inside the arena, the evening begins with the National Anthem performed by 11-year-old Filipina-American vocal powerhouse Isis Mikayle. A rising star in the Bay Area, Isis has sung for nearly every major pro team-including the 49ers, Giants, Sharks, and most recently, the Warriors playoffs-earning recognition for her talent and inspiring representation of the AAPI community.

Throughout the game, AAPI Heritage Night activations will continue inside the arena with performances and spotlight stories from AAPI members of the Panthers Dance Team, showcasing their heritage, pride, and personal journeys. A highlight of the evening will be a special routine choreographed by Asian-American artist Hannie Dong-a six-season veteran and four-time captain of the Golden State Warriors Dance Team, with coaching credits for the Raiderettes, Las Vegas Aces, and UC Berkeley Dance Team. The performance will be set to a custom mix by Skye Heart Sound, a creative studio founded by Chris Dacoron, former singer of Filipino-American R&B group Next Phaze and now a sought-after sound engineer and producer.

Once the final whistle blows, the experience doesn't end-fans are welcome to head down to the field for a special post-game autograph session with Panthers players and members of the Dance Team.

Single-game, season, group, suite experience, and new 3-Game Flex Plan tickets are available through Ticketmaster. With the Flex Plan, fans can pick any three remaining home games and choose from Sideline ($150), Corner ($75), or Endzone ($45) seating-each plan includes a complimentary Panthers gift like a towel, pin, or mug. Be a part of this high-energy night of football, culture, and community as the Bay Area Panthers proudly celebrate AAPI Heritage Night at SAP Center.

Join the Bay Area Panthers for an unforgettable evening that honors AAPI voices, showcases vibrant talent, and brings fans together through the excitement of football at SAP Center.







