IFL Week 13 Preview: Playoff Stakes Rise, Spoilers Lurk in Key Matchups

With just seven weeks left in the regular season, Week 13 marks a pivotal stretch in the Indoor Football League's playoff race. Every matchup this weekend holds postseason implications-whether it's a battle between contenders or a trap game where spoilers can shake up the standings. Here's a look at the seven games ahead on June 13 and 14.

Jacksonville Sharks at Green Bay Blizzard

Friday, June 13 - 7:05 PM CT | Resch Center

It's a clash of 7-3 titans to open the weekend. Green Bay is the league's highest-scoring machine, dropping over 51 points per game behind MVP-caliber quarterback Max Meylor-who's lighting up defenses through the air and on the ground (1,900 Total Yards, 48 Total TDs).

Meanwhile, Jacksonville counters with the league's second-best rushing offense (1,017 yards) and the IFL's best scoring defense (35.0 points allowed per game). QB Tyler Huff may not have the volume, but his efficiency and ground-game grit keep defenses honest.

What's at stake: This could be a playoff preview-and the winner stays hot on Quad City's heels for Eastern supremacy.

Massachusetts Pirates at Iowa Barnstormers

Saturday, June 14 - 7:05 PM CT | Wells Fargo Arena

Iowa (1-8) leads the IFL in passing yards (1,862). QB James Cahoon has stormed onto the IFL stage, averaging over 200 yards per game. He is also top 5 in passing yards (1,225) and passing TDs (25). Quian Williams has been, hands down, the top receiver in the IFL in 2025. He leads the IFL in receptions (57), receiving yards (728), and receiving touchdowns (14).

Massachusetts (4-5) brings the league's top total defense (195.1 yards allowed per game) and the most sacks (12). Pooka Williams ranks second in rushing (496 yards), and Thomas Owens has scored 8 receiving touchdowns.

What's at stake: The Pirates are trying to get back to .500 and stay in the playoff chase. Iowa needs a win for their players, coach and city.

San Antonio Gunslingers at Tulsa Oilers

Saturday, June 14 - 7:05 PM CT | BOK Center

Tulsa (6-4) boasts one of the IFL's top scoring offenses (43.7 ppg) and a dynamic quarterback in TJ Edwards, who leads the league in rushing yards (543) and rushing touchdowns (22) while adding 1,219 passing yards and 33 TDs. That's a staggering total of 55 touchdowns for Edwards through week 12.

San Antonio (3-7) has struggled defensively, ranking 13th in scoring defense (42.7 ppg allowed), 12th in sacks (5), and 14th in interceptions (5). Offensively, Joaquin Collazo III has thrown for 500 yards and 7 TDs, and NyQwan Murray remains one of the league's most dangerous receivers (572 yards, 13 TDs).

What's at stake: Tulsa is fighting to maintain playoff positioning in the East. San Antonio is looking to get back into the win column and disrupt the standings.

Fishers Freight at Quad City Steamwheelers

Saturday, June 14 - 7:05 PM CT | Vibrant Arena At The Mark

Quad City (8-2) ranks fourth in scoring defense (37.8 PPG allowed) and third in interceptions (16). Despite missing time due to injury, quarterback Daquan Neal has passed for 900 yards and 23 TDs, rushed for 339 yards and 10 more scores.

Fishers (2-8) allows the second-most points per game (48.8) and ranks last in passing offense (906 yards total). Carlos Davis has stepped in at quarterback over the last two weeks and has shown promise. Davis has thrown for 221 yards and 3 TDs while running for 70 yards and 2 scores.

What's at stake: Quad City is leading the Eastern Conference and looking to hold off Green Bay and Jacksonville. Fishers is trying to snap a massive streak and play spoiler.

Tucson Sugar Skulls at Arizona Rattlers

Saturday, June 14 - 8:05 PM CT | Desert Diamond Arena

Arizona (7-3) boasts the league's top total offense (268.1 yards/game) and second-best scoring offense (49.6 ppg). Quarterback Dalton Sneed has thrown for 1,697 yards and 30 TDs, while Isaiah Huston ranks second in the league in receiving yards (605) in addition to 10 receiving touchdowns.

Tucson (3-6) has struggled defensively (43.1 ppg allowed) but has improved slightly in recent weeks. Brion Murray leads the defense with 3 INTs. Offensively, Jorge Reyna has thrown for 828 yards and 17 TDs in six games.

What's at stake: Arizona is chasing Bay Area for the top seed in the West. Tucson's window is closing fast-they can't afford a loss.

San Diego Strike Force at Northern Arizona Wranglers

Saturday, June 14 - 8:05 PM CT | Findlay Toyota Center

Northern Arizona (1-9) has dropped three straight and is last in the West. Ramone Atkins has come on strong, passing for 706 yards and 10 TDs in just four games. The NAZ defensive backfield is led by Kieran Page (5 interceptions) and Malik Sonnier (3 interceptions).

San Diego (6-4) is tied with Vegas for third in the Western Conference and remains in strong playoff contention. Nate Davis has thrown for 1,337 yards and 24 TDs, positioning the Strike Force top five in the league with 151.6 passing yards per game.

What's at stake: Northern Arizona is officially in spoiler mode. San Diego can strengthen or loosen its playoff grip.

Bay Area Panthers at Vegas Knight Hawks

Saturday, June 14 - 8:05 PM CT | Lee's Family Forum

Bay Area (7-2) has won three straight and features a powerful combo in the IFL's third-best scoring offense (48.1 ppg) and second-ranked scoring defense (35.9 ppg allowed). That means Bay Area averages a jaw-dropping 12+ points per game than their opposing teams. Quarterback Josh Jones has thrown for 1,240 yards and 23 TDs. Plus they turn the ball over, Bay Area leads the league with 18 interceptions, 3 returned for TDs.

Vegas (6-4) is tied for third in the West and is riding some solid momentum, having taken down Arizona and NAZ over the last two weeks. Quarterback Jayden De Laura has 11 TDs with no picks, and WR Quentin Randolph is top five in both yards (559) and touchdowns (12).

What's at stake: Bay Area is battling Arizona for the top spot. Vegas is trying to tighten its hold on a playoff position.

Final Stretch Heats Up

Week 13 delivers more than just football-it's pressure, pride, and playoff positioning all packed into one action-packed weekend. The margins are razor-thin. The energy is high and the race is just getting started. Every second can be found at www.IFLNetwork.com.







