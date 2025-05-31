Blizzard Takes Down Freight

May 31, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

It is '90s Night Remixed - Dia-Beat-es Awareness Day at the Resch Center, and the Green Bay Blizzard (5-3) host the Fishers Freight (2-6)-a game filled with big plays, passionate fans, and good '90s tunes.

Green Bay comes off a bye week, but there is no rust to be found as Jazeric Peterson takes it to the house to put the Blizzard up 7-0. After the score, a nice kick return, followed by a couple of plays, ends with QB Carlos Davis hitting WR Isaiah Cox in the Endzone to tie it up. On the ensuing kickoff, Fisher's kicker, Calum Sutherland, adds two points with a Deuce to put the Freight up 9-7. Green Bay gets the ball back, but a couple of incomplete passes forces them to attempt a field goal. Andrew Mevis attempts the kick, but it gets blocked, and the Freight take over. Fishers has a chance to extend their lead, but a clutch pass breakup by DB Kevin Ransom forces them to attempt a field goal, which they miss. The Blizzard take over before the 1st quarter comes to an end.

Green Bay is in scoring position to start the 2nd quarter, and QB Max Meylor takes it in to put the Blizzard up 14-9. The Freight get the ball back and slowly drive down the field, then RB Shane Simpson punches it in for the score, putting Fishers back up 16-14. Following the score, Green Bay's put together their own slow yet successful drive, which ends with Meylor finding WR Lowell Patron in the back of the Endzone for the score, putting the Blizzard back up 21-14. The Blizzard left only a minute on the clock; however, the Freight still managed to score as Simpson punches it in again, giving the Freight back the lead 23-21. Thirteen seconds, no problem for the Blizzard, as the offense sets Kicker Andrew Mevis up for the field goal to give the Blizzard the lead, 24-23, to end the 1st half.

The Freight open the 3rd quarter looking to score; however, as the quarterback pitches it back to his running back, he drops it, making it a live ball. The Blizzard rally to the football, where DL Tramond Lofton recovers it. The recovered fumble sets the Blizzard up inside the five, where RB Jayln Cagle runs it in for the score to extend Green Bay's lead to 31-23. The next drive, the Freight move down the field. Davis throws it to the Endzone, but the ball is intercepted by Nijul Canada. Canada takes the touchback to set up the Blizzard offense. The opportunity would not be wasted as Meylor hits Cagle for another score, adding to their lead, 38-23. The Freight get the ball back moments before the 3rd quarter ends.

The 4th quarter opens, and the Blizzard force a turnover on downs. Following the turnover, Cagle takes a few handoffs and works his way to the Endzone for the touchdown. The Blizzard lead 45-23. The Freight get the ball back, and after a few plays, Simpson runs it in for the touchdown. Their 2-point conversion is good, making the score 45-31. Fishers attempts an onside kick, but the Blizzard recover. The Freight stop Green Bay on 3rd down, and Mevis makes the field goal to make the score 48-31. The Freight have a chance to score, but a nice tackle by newly signed DB Naeem Alexander forces the turnover on downs. Following the big play, Cagle takes the handoff and runs it in for his 3rd touchdown of the game. The Blizzard extend their lead to 55-31. The Freight drive down the field, and Carlos Davis runs it in for the score, but there is not enough time left to mount a comeback. The Blizzard take a knee and end the game with the 55-39 victory.

The Freight fall to 2-7 as their struggles continue. They will look to bounce back next week as they host the Massachusetts Pirates.

With the win, the Blizzard improved to 6-3 rolling on a three-game winning streak. Next week, the Blizzard will look to move to 7-3 as they host the Iowa Barnstormers. Be sure to come to the Resch Center next week on Friday, June 6th, when the Blizzard will have their first-ever Dairy Night! Stay tuned as they will debut their new Dairy alternate uniforms and football. Kickoff is set for 7:05 CST.

