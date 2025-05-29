Game Preview: Fishers Freight at Green Bay Blizzard: May 30, 2025

May 29, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard (5-3) square off in the inaugural matchup against The Fishers Freight (2-6) this Friday, May 30th. Kickoff at the Resch Center is set for 7:05 PM CST.

Green Bay glides into this week's matchup off a bye week. The previous week, the Blizzard faced off against a familiar foe in the Iowa Barnstormers. Green Bay jumped out to an early lead and did not slow down. Green Bay led by 26 at the half, and when the final horn sounded, it was the Blizzard with the convincing 74-58 victory.

Fishers comes into this week's matchup off a loss to the Jacksonville Sharks. After trailing early, the Freight took the lead and held it until the beginning of the fourth quarter. However, Jacksonville rallied, taking the lead back early in the fourth. The Sharks held on to win a nail-biter 46-40.

If the Freight wants to stop their six-game losing streak, they will first need to slow down the Green Bay offense. The Blizzard have been firing on all cylinders, led by QB Max Meylor. Meylor, before the bye week, had eight passing touchdowns, 208 passing yards, a rushing touchdown, and 56 rushing yards. That performance was recognized as Meylor received his second IFL Offensive Player of the Week honors this season. Another large piece of the high-powered offense is WR TJ Davis. Davis had four receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. His performance earned him Green Bay Blizzard MOO'V The Chains Offensive Player of the Game. On the defensive side of the ball, Fishers has to be on the lookout for LB Andre White. Against the Barnstormers, White had five and a half tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. White's performance earned him IFL Defensive Player of the Week as well as the Rock Solid Fencing De-Fence-Ive Player of the Game.

If Green Bay wants to defend their house, they will need to keep LB/DE Tamar Heart from wrecking the game. Heart, through seven games, leads the team in tackles (52.5) and has three and a half tackles for loss and a sack. Keeping Heart out of the backfield can keep the Blizzard game plan on track. Also on defense, DB Shawn Steele II will make his return to Green Bay. Steele was a member of the Blizzard for multiple seasons, including 2024, when the team ranked first in numerous statistical categories, such as the fewest passing yards allowed. His familiarity with the team could become a dangerous part of the Freight defense.

Blizzard Fans, this Week in 90's Night Remixed- DiaBEATes Awareness Night. Groove to the beats from the 90s along with local drumlines and unite in the fight against diabetes! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a diabetes-themed foam finger! Then, show off your dance moves to the music from the 90's throughout the game. So join us for a night of fresh beats, fun, and Blizzard Football!







