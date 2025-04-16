Bay Area Panthers' DB Joe Foucha Named IFL Defensive Player of the Week After Statement Win over Rattlers

April 16, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The IFL has named Bay Area Panthers defensive back Joe Foucha its Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4, following a game-changing performance in the Panthers' 50-28 victory over the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Sunday.

Now in his second season with Bay Area, the former LSU standout and 2024 IFL All-Second Team selection delivered a standout performance, racking up five tackles (four solo, one assisted.) His biggest moment came in the fourth quarter, when he jumped a misfired pass from Wranglers quarterback CJ Fowler and returned it 10 yards to the end zone. The pick-six not only sealed the win but punctuated a dominant night for the Panthers' defense.

"Joe's a difference-maker-plain and simple," said Bay Area Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He studies, he prepares, and when the lights come on, he shows up. That kind of performance is what we've come to expect from a player of his caliber."

Bay Area's defense forced three total interceptions on the night and held Northern Arizona to just 166 total yards on 58 offensive plays, smothering one of the IFL's most experienced offenses and setting the tone throughout the game. Foucha's presence in the secondary was central to that effort.

After a successful college career at LSU and NFL training camp stints with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, Foucha made an immediate impact in his 2024 IFL rookie campaign. He finished last season tied for fourth in the league in both interceptions (6) and passes deflected (18), while also sharing the league lead in fumble recoveries (2). Now in 2025, he's proving that year one was no fluke.

