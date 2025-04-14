McShane's Four TDs Wheel Quad City Past Iowa

April 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







In the second Battle of I-80 in as many weeks, the Quad City Steamwheelers yet again came out with a win against the Iowa Barnstormers on Saturday. The sQUAD, just like last week, used a lockdown defensive attack to hold Iowa to only 17 points through three quarters, while firing on all cylinders on offense, winning 53-35 over their rivals.

Right out of the gate on the opening kickoff, defensive back Camron Harrell electrified the arena early when he took the short kickoff and returned it to the Iowa five-yard line. Two plays later, Receiver Deion McShane, who spent last part of last season with Iowa, ran a hand-off in for the Wheeler touchdown that gave them an early 6-0 lead. Their lead didn't last long, after Iowa quarterback Joaquin Collazo III found receiver Keshaun Taylor in the back of the endzone for a one-handed touchdown, giving the Barnstormers the 7-6 lead. Defenses held firm for the rest of the quarter, and the score remained 7-6 going into the second.

A few minutes into the second quarter, kicker Kyle Kaplan knocked in a 33-yard field goal to give the Wheelers a 9-7 lead. The following drive, Iowa kicker Gabriel Rui converted a 28-yard field goal, and disaster struck for Quad City when a funky bounce hit off a Steamwheeler player and into the hands of a Barnstormer, which gave Iowa good field position. However, defensive lineman Qaadir Sheppard stripped Collazo III in the backfield, and David Cagle recovered the loose ball for Quad City. After an illegal defense penalty moved the ball up, McShane took another hand-off and powered his way into the endzone, which handed the lead right back to the sQUAD, 18-10 after a deuce from Kaplan on the ensuing kick.

Just like last week, turnovers haunted the Barnstormers' offense. Following McShane's second touchdown, Collazo III tried to hit a man in the endzone, but defensive back Malik Duncan picked him off, Collazo III's first turnover of this game. After two defensive pass interference calls on Iowa earlier in the drive, running back Jarrod Ware Jr. ran it in from two yards out to extend the Wheeler lead to 25-10. Iowa was not finished, though. The Barnstormers ran in a score from the two-yard line, which cut the Quad City lead to 25-17 at halftime.

Straight out of halftime, Kaplan's kick sailed through the uprights for the deuce, pushing their lead to 27-17. After an Iowa turnover on downs, quarterback Daquan Neal threw a dart to McShane in the back of the endzone from 14 yards out, which extended the lead to 19 following a PAT and yet another deuce from Kaplan. Defensive back Trey Smith joined the turnover party on defense when he picked off Collazo III and returned it to Iowa's 21-yard line. Neal decided McShane's three touchdowns weren't enough and hit him again, crossing the endzone for a touchdown and a 43-17 lead.

Another Iowa turnover on downs gave the Wheelers the ball, and Neal pitched it to receiver Keyvan Rudd for a six-yard touchdown on the next series, ballooning the lead to 50-17. Iowa came back and scored a few touchdowns to cut the Wheeler lead to 50-29, but a Kaplan field goal from 41 yards out sealed it. After an Iowa touchdown, Quad City ran out the clock, which sealed the 53-35 win.

Quarterback Daquan Neal continued to protect the ball, throwing for 65 yards and two touchdowns and also adding 30 yards on the ground. Veteran Keyvan Rudd was the Wheelers leading receiver with four receptions for 35 yards while rushing for 13 yards and a touchdown. On the defensive side, Bubba Arslanian racked up 8.5 tackles, while Qaadir Sheppard made his presence known with two sacks and a forced fumble. Brian Lee Jr. also tallied a sack while David Cagle recovered a fumble. Chris Chukwuneke, Trey Smith and Malik Duncan all recorded an interception to round out a solid defensive effort.

With the win, the sQUAD continues their amazing start to the season at 4-0 and leading the Eastern Conference. After the bye week this week, the team will prepare to take on the currently undefeated Jacksonville Sharks in a huge conference match-up at home on April 26.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.