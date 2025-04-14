Rattlers Outgun Gunslingers, Win 63-55

April 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - In a game that delivered fireworks from start to finish, the Arizona Rattlers held off a relentless San Antonio Gunslingers squad, securing a 63-55 victory Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena.

Quarterback Drew Sneed powered the offense with a monster performance on the ground, while the defense made just enough big plays.

Quick Start, Strong Finish

After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, the Rattlers flipped the script with a commanding second-quarter surge. Sneed scored multiple rushing touchdowns, while Ron Brown Jr. added several of his own, helping Arizona stack points quickly in the second and third quarters.

Brown finished the game with four touchdowns on 15 attempts for 68 yards. Jamal Miles also added to the scoreboard with one touchdown on four carries for 16 yards.

Game-Changing Takeaways

While the offense drove the tempo, it was the defense that stepped up in the game's pivotal moments. Linebacker Rashie Hodge Jr. recorded two interceptions in the second half - one off a tipped ball and another that disrupted a two-point conversion attempt.

The timely takeaways stifled the Gunslingers' comeback hopes and helped Arizona maintain its lead down the stretch.

Receiver Isaiah Huston quietly contributed with four catches for 33 yards, extending key drives and keeping the Rattlers' offense in rhythm.

San Antonio managed a final touchdown in the closing seconds, but Arizona's double-digit cushion was never seriously threatened.

Now 3-0, the Rattlers remain atop the standings with another hard-earned win in the books, continuing to prove they can win in any style.

What's Next?

The undefeated Arizona Rattlers (3-0) return to Desert Diamond Arena for their next home game, facing off against the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Saturday, April 26, with kickoff scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

