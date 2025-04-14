Blizzard Sign Linebacker Andre White

April 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have signed LB Andre White for the 2025 season.

Andre White (6-3, 230) is a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native. He wrapped up his college career after the 2023 season and has been looking for professional opportunities. After attending some camps, White's professional career will begin in the Indoor Football League with the 2025 Green Bay Blizzard.

From 2019 to 2022, White played for Texas A&M. He appeared in 40 games through those four seasons and recorded 139 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, five and a half sacks, one interception, seven pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. The linebacker filled the stat sheet while he was with the Aggies but decided it was time for a change, as he transferred to Georgia Tech for the 2023 season.

In 2023, White managed some injury concerns early but battled back and remained a great player. He finished with 24 tackles and two and a half sacks through ten games of play. Although he had fewer opportunities due to injury concerns, professional scouts were still interested. The New York Giants invited him to a rookie mini-camp following the season.

While the Giants ultimately decided they did not have a spot for him at this time, other professional teams remained interested. The Green Bay Blizzard are bringing him in after a few weeks of the 2025 IFL season. White has shown versatility in his play, which could become invaluable in the IFL, which often asks players to become multifaceted, playing multiple positions or roles within the team.

