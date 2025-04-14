Knight Hawks Fall in Home Opener to San Diego, 35-27

April 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







The Knight Hawks were defeated by the San Diego Strike Force, 35-27, on Friday night at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

No. 25 Makel Calhoun - One interception, first of season

No. 21 Darius Williams - First fumble recovery of season

No. 2 Ja'Rome Johnson - Three total touchdowns

No. 3 Tamorrion Terry - Receiving touchdown, first of the season

No. 4 Quentin Randolph - Touchdown catch, fourth of season

No. 6 Antonio Wimbush - One rushing touchdown

NOTES

On San Diego's first drive of the game, the Strike Force were successful on two third-down conversions before linebacker Makel Calhoun intercepted a tipped pass at the goal line.

At 7:19 of the first quarter, quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson took off for a 20-yard touchdown run to give the Knight Hawks a 7-0 lead.

At the 15-minute mark of the second, Tamorrion Terry caught his first touchdown as a Knight Hawk, bumping the lead to 14-0.

With 14 minutes gone in the second, San Diego tied the game on a Nate Davis touchdown pass, 14-14.

San Diego ended the first half 0-for-2 on field-goal attempts.

With three minutes gone in the third, Quentin Randolph juggled and caught his fourth scoring catch of the year.

With six minutes left in the third, Darius Williams recovered a Nate Davis fumble on the Knight Hawks' 5-yard line.

Four minutes later, Antonio Wimbush leaped his way into the end zone from the wildcat.

With five minutes left in the game, San Diego found the end zone and gained its first lead of the game, 28-27.

At 1:30 of the fourth, Ja'Rome Johnson was picked off at the goal line. San Diego capitalized and increased its lead to eight points.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Vegas Knight Hawks will have their first bye week of the season before hitting the road to play the San Antonio Gunslingers at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, on April 26. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. PT.

Indoor Football League Stories from April 14, 2025

