Knight Hawks Fall in Home Opener to San Diego, 35-27
April 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Vegas Knight Hawks News Release
The Knight Hawks were defeated by the San Diego Strike Force, 35-27, on Friday night at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada.
KEY STATS OF THE GAME
No. 25 Makel Calhoun - One interception, first of season
No. 21 Darius Williams - First fumble recovery of season
No. 2 Ja'Rome Johnson - Three total touchdowns
No. 3 Tamorrion Terry - Receiving touchdown, first of the season
No. 4 Quentin Randolph - Touchdown catch, fourth of season
No. 6 Antonio Wimbush - One rushing touchdown
NOTES
On San Diego's first drive of the game, the Strike Force were successful on two third-down conversions before linebacker Makel Calhoun intercepted a tipped pass at the goal line.
At 7:19 of the first quarter, quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson took off for a 20-yard touchdown run to give the Knight Hawks a 7-0 lead.
At the 15-minute mark of the second, Tamorrion Terry caught his first touchdown as a Knight Hawk, bumping the lead to 14-0.
With 14 minutes gone in the second, San Diego tied the game on a Nate Davis touchdown pass, 14-14.
San Diego ended the first half 0-for-2 on field-goal attempts.
With three minutes gone in the third, Quentin Randolph juggled and caught his fourth scoring catch of the year.
With six minutes left in the third, Darius Williams recovered a Nate Davis fumble on the Knight Hawks' 5-yard line.
Four minutes later, Antonio Wimbush leaped his way into the end zone from the wildcat.
With five minutes left in the game, San Diego found the end zone and gained its first lead of the game, 28-27.
At 1:30 of the fourth, Ja'Rome Johnson was picked off at the goal line. San Diego capitalized and increased its lead to eight points.
NEXT TIME OUT
The Vegas Knight Hawks will have their first bye week of the season before hitting the road to play the San Antonio Gunslingers at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, on April 26. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. PT.
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from April 14, 2025
- Blizzard Sign Linebacker Andre White - Green Bay Blizzard
- Knight Hawks Fall in Home Opener to San Diego, 35-27 - Vegas Knight Hawks
- McShane's Four TDs Wheel Quad City Past Iowa - Quad City Steamwheelers
- FINAL: Panthers Power Past Wranglers in 50-28 Win - Bay Area Panthers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vegas Knight Hawks Stories
- Knight Hawks Fall in Home Opener to San Diego, 35-27
- Vegas Knight Hawks Fall to the Jacksonville Sharks on the Road
- Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Opening Knight
- Vegas Strikes Down San Diego, 48-41, in First Game of 2025 Season
- Vegas Knight Hawks Announce 2025 Season-Opening Roster