Vegas Knight Hawks Accepting Nominations for Hometown Heroes Knight

April 16, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, April 16, that the team is asking the community to nominate incredible individuals who have made an impact on Southern Nevada. The Knight Hawks will celebrate 10 honorees who go above and beyond in one of the below categories at their Hometown Heroes Knight game on Saturday, May 10.

Police | Fire | Healthcare | Active Military | Veterans | Education | Sports & Recreation | Nonprofits | Government | Local Business

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, April 25 at 5 p.m. PT. Selected individuals will receive:

Two complimentary tickets to the Vegas Knight Hawks game on May 10 Exclusive Vegas Knight Hawks gift On-field recognition at halftime Discounted ticket link to share with friends, family, and coworkers.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.