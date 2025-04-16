Week 5 QB Power Rankings

As the 2025 Indoor Football League season heats up, quarterback play has been outstanding. Here are IFL Quarterback Power Rankings heading into Week 5:

1. Dalton Sneed - Arizona Rattlers

Sneed, a two-time IFL Champion and Championship MVP, is once again masterfully manipulating the Rattlers' offense, showcasing his dual-threat capabilities. His leadership and consistent play have been pivotal in Arizona's strong start to the season.

2. DeQuan Neal - Quad City Steamwheelers

Neal made an immediate impact in Week 1, earning Offensive Player of the Week honors by accounting for five total touchdowns, including three on the ground. His dynamic play has been a catalyst for the Steamwheelers' 4-0 start.

3. Kaleb Barker - Jacksonville Sharks

Barker picked up where 2024 left off. He has brought stability to the Sharks' quarterback position, efficiently managing games and minimizing turnovers. His decision-making has been instrumental in Jacksonville's early-season dominance.

4. Josh Jones - Bay Area Panthers

Building on his impressive rookie campaign last season, Jones continues to develop as a reliable passer, effectively distributing the ball to his playmakers. His growth has been evident in the Panthers' offensive output over their last two games, putting up 91 combined points.

5. Jiya Wright - Fishers Freight

Wright dipped his toes in the IFL in 2024. In 2025, he has emerged as a legitimate dual-threat quarterback, making significant plays both through the air and on the ground. His versatility has been a key component of the Freight's quick start.

6. TJ Edwards - Tulsa Oilers

Edwards has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, leading the Oilers with poise. His ability to extend plays and maintain composure under pressure has been noteworthy. While the wins haven't followed, expect MVP caliber play from one of the most dynamic players in the league.

7. Nate Davis - San Diego Strike Force

The veteran Davis continues to showcase his experience and arm talent, effectively orchestrating the Strike Force's offense. His leadership has been a steadying force for the team.

8. Max Meylor - Green Bay Blizzard

Meylor's athleticism has been on display, contributing both as a passer and a runner. His dynamic play and nose for the end zone has helped make the Blizzard one of the most formidable teams in the league.

9. Malik Henry - San Antonio Gunslingers

Henry has provided a spark for the Gunslingers, making key plays in critical moments. His ability to read defenses and make quick decisions has been beneficial for San Antonio.

10. Ja'Rome Johnson - Vegas Knight Hawks

Johnson has picked up where he left off after his MVP season, continuing to be a dual-threat menace. His consistent performance has kept the Knight Hawks competitive.

11. Kenji Bahar - Massachusetts Pirates

Bahar has brought a steady hand to the Pirates' offense, efficiently managing games and making smart decisions. After an uncharacteristic 0-2 start for Massachusetts, Bahar helped steady the ship with a massive win over the hot Fishers Freight last week.

12. CJ Fowler - NAZ Wranglers

Fowler has shown flashes of brilliance, making significant strides in his development. His growing confidence has been evident with improved play as the season proceeds.

13. Joaquin Collazo II - Iowa Barnstormers

Collazo has demonstrated potential, showing improvement in his command of the offense as Iowa has averaged 40 points per game. His progression has been a positive sign and hope for the future for the Barnstormers.

14. E'Mond Caldwell - Tucson Sugar Skulls

Caldwell has displayed athleticism and a strong arm, contributing to the Sugar Skulls' offensive efforts. His continued development will be key for Tucson moving forward.

