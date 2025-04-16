IFL Announces Week Four Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week Four of the 2025 IFL season. TJ Edwards (TUL) is named Offensive Player of the Week, Joe Foucha (BAY) is named Defensive Player of the Week, and Devin Hafford (FISH) is named Special Teams Player of the Week.

TJ Edwards, QB, Tulsa Oilers - Offensive Player of the Week

Edwards delivered a monster performance, accounting for an incredible nine total touchdowns. The dynamic quarterback went 14-of-19 for 134 passing yards and six touchdowns, while adding 110 rushing yards and three more scores on the ground. His dual-threat dominance fueled Tulsa's offensive explosion and earned him Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Joe Foucha, DB, Bay Area Panthers - Defensive Player of the Week

Foucha came up big for Bay Area with a momentum-shifting performance. He racked up five tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown, swinging the energy of the game in the Panthers' favor. Foucha's ability to make clutch plays on defense earned him this week's top defensive honor.

Devin Hafford, KR, Fishers Freight - Special Teams Player of the Week

Hafford was electric on special teams, returning three kickoffs for 119 yards and two touchdowns. His explosive speed and vision made him a constant threat throughout the game and earned him Special Teams Player of the Week recognition.

The 2025 IFL season continues Friday night, kicking off Week Five in Jacksonville. Catch all the action live on the IFL Network.

