Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Hometown Heroes Knight

May 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks announced today plans for Hometown Heroes Knight, which will take place this Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m. PT. The Knight Hawks will take on the San Antonio Gunslingers that evening. The first 3,000 fans will receive an exclusive Knight Hawks comic book, and the first 1,000 will receive a game day poster. Hometown Heroes Knight is presented by PAM Health.

Hometown Heroes Knight will honor 10 outstanding individuals who have made an impact on the community. Each person selected was nominated by someone who has witnessed firsthand the impact they've made. The 10 honorees are listed below, along with the category they were nominated in.

Aaron Sheets - Nonprofit

Angelo Gomez - First Responder (Police)

Daniel Nededog - First Responder (Fire)

Danielle Opperman - Sports & Recreation

Gina Campbell - Education

Kristen Byers - Local Business

Melanie Rouse - Municipal

Michelle Fishback - Healthcare

Mike Findley - First Responder (Police)

Wayne Durosko - Veteran

On the concourse, fans can meet some of their favorite superhero characters from Critical Care Comics.

Fans who are unable to attend the game can tune in on SSSEN (broadcast channel 5.2, COX 125 and YouTubeTV), stream on IFL Network, or listen on 1230 The Game.

