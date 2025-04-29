Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight

April 29, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks announced today for Military Appreciation Knight, which will take place this Saturday, May 3. The Knight Hawks will take on the Northern Arizona Wranglers at 6 p.m. PT at Lee's Family Forum that evening. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Vegas Knight Hawks wall flag, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a game day poster. Military Appreciation Knight is presented by True Vet.

Multiple special offers will be available to military members who present their active military ID, including:

Free parking Please present your active military ID to the parking attendant at Lee's Family Forum to receive this offer. Offer valid for parking in the Black/Rav4 Lot, Silver/Camry Lot, and Red/Tundra Lot. Please do not prepurchase parking to receive this offer. We are not able to issue refunds to those who prepurchase. Click here to view a parking map. 10 percent off all concessions 10 percent off select merchandise at The Saddlery Access to The Vault presented by Lexicon Bank $29.99 Chef's Table Offering for military members

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for activations on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard, including interactive inflatables and games from 4-6 p.m. PT.

In honor of Military Appreciation Knight, Vegas Knight Hawks players will wear jerseys inspired by the military. These jerseys will be auctioned off during the game. To participate in the Vegas Knight Hawks Military Appreciation jersey auction, fans can visit VKHMilitary.givesmart.com or text " VKHMilitary " to 76278 to sign up and bid. The auction will begin at 4:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 8 p.m. PT that same night. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Folded Flag Foundation and Kline Veterans Fund.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 29, 2025

Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight - Vegas Knight Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.