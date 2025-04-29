IFL Announces Week 7 Coaches Poll

The Indoor Football League has released the Week 7 edition of the Coaches Poll. Here's how the teams rank following another thrilling slate of games:

Arizona Rattlers (-)

Quad City Steamwheelers (-)

Bay Area Panthers (-)

Green Bay Blizzard (+2)

Jacksonville Sharks (-1)

Vegas Knight Hawks (+3)

San Diego Strike Force (+3)

Tulsa Oilers (-1)

Massachusetts Pirates (-1)

Fishers Freight (-5)

Iowa Barnstormers (+2)

San Antonio Gunslingers (-1)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (-1)

NAZ Wranglers (-)

Green Bay surges into the top four with a statement win, while Vegas and San Diego makes one of the week's biggest climbs. The top three teams remain unchanged as Arizona, Quad City, and Bay Area continue to lead the pack. The race for playoff positioning is heating up as we enter the second half of the season. Stay locked in for more movement and madness across the IFL-every matchup matters.

