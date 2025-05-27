Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Kids Day

May 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today plans for Kids Day, which will be held this Saturday, May 31 when the Knight Hawks take on the Arizona Rattlers at Lee's Family Forum. Kick-off is at 6 p.m. PT, and the first 1,500 kids (10 and under) will receive a free Knight Hawks replica youth football jersey. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will also receive a free commemorative Kids Day poster.

The Kids Day Fun Pack will be on sale for only $8 at Lee's Family Forum on game day, with kids 12 and under to receive an Uncrustable, along with a fruit cup and a juice box.

All fans are encouraged to stay after the game for Kakaw-tographs, our full-team autograph session on the field.

Prior to kick-off on Saturday, Lee's Family Forum will host four flag football championship games for National Youth Sports Nevada (8U, 10U, 12U, 14U), starting at 8:30 a.m. that morning. Fans can click here to purchase tickets for the championship games. Any fan who purchases a Nevada Youth Sports Nevada championship ticket will also receive a ticket to the Knight Hawks game that evening.

Fans who are unable to attend the game can tune in on SSSEN (broadcast channel 5.2, COX 125 and YouTubeTV), stream on IFL Network, or listen on 1230 The Game.







