Three Thrillers Highlight Pivotal Weekend

Week 10 in the IFL featured wild finishes, explosive offenses, and playoff implications from top to bottom. From Tulsa's last-second stunner in Iowa to key wins out West for Arizona, Bay Area, and San Diego, the standings are tightening as teams fight for position.

Tulsa Outguns Iowa in 56-51 Stunner

Wells Fargo Arena - Friday, May 23

In a game filled with fireworks, the Tulsa Oilers edged the Iowa Barnstormers 56-51 thanks to a game-winning touchdown pass from TJ Edwards with one second remaining. Edwards accounted for seven total touchdowns-five through the air and two on the ground-including a 43-yard strike to Cole Blackman and the final go-ahead score to Tre Harvey in the closing seconds.

Iowa's James Cahoon threw six touchdowns of his own-three to Keshaun Taylor and two to Quian Williams-as the Barnstormers held a 49-33 lead with under five minutes to play. But Tulsa scored 23 unanswered points to steal the win and improve to 6-2, keeping pace in a crowded Eastern Conference.

Sharks Storm Back to Beat Fishers

Fishers Event Center - Saturday, May 24

The Jacksonville Sharks overcame a 14-point halftime deficit and outscored the Fishers Freight 23-12 in the fourth quarter to win 46-40 on the road. Quarterback Tyler Huff ran for three touchdowns, including the game-decider with 54 seconds left. Huff also led all rushers with 72 yards on the ground, sharing duties with Blaine Espinosa, who tossed a touchdown to Marcus Rogers.

Fishers got four rushing touchdowns from Keegan Shoemaker and two passing scores from Jiya Wright, but a third quarter fumble and a failed conversion down the stretch proved costly. The Freight fell to 2-6, while Jacksonville continues to surge in the East.

Panthers Roll Past San Antonio

Freeman Coliseum - Saturday, May 24

Bay Area continued its winning momentum with a commanding 55-26 win over the San Antonio Gunslingers. Quarterback Josh Jones threw four touchdown passes and added a rushing score, while receiver Trevon Alexander caught five balls for 76 yards and three scores to lead the offensive onslaught.

The Panthers outscored San Antonio 28-7 during the second half, pulling away decisively. Bay Area improves to 6-2 with the victory and remains firmly in the Western Conference playoff picture, while San Antonio drops to 2-6.

Rattlers Complete Season Sweep of NAZ

Findlay Toyota Center - Saturday, May 24

In one of the most thrilling games of the year, the Arizona Rattlers outlasted their in-state rivals Northern Arizona 54-47 in a back-and-forth slugfest. The teams traded scores throughout, but Arizona's late defensive stand secured the season sweep.

Quarterback Dalton Sneed accounted for five touchdowns-three passing and two rushing-while the Rattlers' rusher Ron Brown Jr. ran for 73 yards and three scores.

NAZ quarterback Ramone Atkins threw four touchdowns and rushed for one, answering every Arizona blow to a 47-47 fourth quarter tie. Sneed then completed a touchdown pass to Isaiah Huston on fourth and two to take the game. Arizona improves to 7-1, while NAZ falls to 1-7.

Strike Force Edge Vegas in West Coast Battle

Pechanga Arena - Sunday, May 25

San Diego won a critical Western Conference matchup with a 42-39 victory over the Vegas Knight Hawks, sealed by a 1-yard touchdown run from Rudy Johnson with just three seconds remaining. Johnson accounted for four total touchdowns, three rushing and one passing.

Vegas held a 39-35 lead with 6:44 left in the final quarter. Johnson then orchestrated a 6:41 drive featuring eight runs and five passes, punctuated by the one-yard QB keeper to lock up the win. Vegas and San Diego now both sit at 4-4 heading into Week 11.

