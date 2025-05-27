IFL Week 11 Coaches Poll

The Indoor Football League's Week 11 Coaches Poll is in, and the playoff picture continues to take shape.

The Arizona Rattlers stay locked in at No. 1, maintaining their position after another strong showing. Bay Area continues to apply pressure, holding steady at No. 2, while the Tulsa Oilers climb to No. 3 following their dramatic last-second road win in Iowa. Jacksonville slides to No. 4 after a win on the road. Meanwhile, San Diego surges two spots to No. 7 after outlasting Vegas in a high-scoring battle on Sunday night. Full rankings as follows:

Arizona Rattlers (-)

Bay Area Panthers (-)

Tulsa Oilers (+1)

Jacksonville Sharks (-1)

Quad City Steamwheelers (-)

Green Bay Blizzard (-)

San Diego Strike Force (+2)

Vegas Knight Hawks (-1)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (-1)

Massachusetts Pirates (+1)

San Antonio Gunslingers (-1)

Iowa Barnstormers (+1)

Fishers Freight (-1)

NAZ Wranglers (-)

As the regular season winds down, every snap matters more than ever. The path to the playoffs is heating up, and Week 12 is shaping up to be another defining chapter.







