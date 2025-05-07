Andrew Mevis Signs with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers

May 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard announced that kicker Andrew Mevis has signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL (Canadian Football League)!

Mevis signed with the Blue Bombers on May 5. Soon after the game against the Tulsa Oilers, the kicker was headed to Canada to begin the next step in his football career. The CFL will start their rookie mini camps soon, with training camp following. The Preseason officially kicks off on May 19, but Winnipeg's first game will be on May 24! As a result, Mevis will have a few weeks to adjust from the indoor game to the outdoor game.

Making these adjustments is not new to Andrew Mevis. He was a midseason addition to the Green Bay Blizzard during the 2024 season, and he quickly found the back of the net, assisting the team to a historic 14-win season. He finished with 143 points, including field goals, extra points, deuces, and dropkicks. Mevis was near the top of the league in accuracy for both field goals (60%) and extra points (87.5%) that season.

In 2025, Andrew Mevis re-signed and seemed to pick up where he left off. He appeared in six games and amassed 57 points. That is nine and a half points per game, the most of any kicker in the Indoor Football League. His outstanding play this season has already earned him IFL Special Team's Player of the Week in Week Three. The kicker was six-for-seven on extra point attempts, three-for-three on field goals, and converted two deuces, once again proving he can kick from anywhere with accuracy.

Soon, Mevis will transition from Blizzard to Blue Bomber. He will go from kicking it over the rafters of the Resch Center to kicking it out of Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The feeling may be bittersweet for many Green Bay fans as the player Head Coach and GM Corey Roberson has called "the best kicker in the league" moves on. Still, Blizzard Nation will be there to support and cheer Mevis on as he laces up for opening kickoff with the Blue Bombers.

