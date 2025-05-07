IFL Announces Week Seven Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week Seven of the 2025 IFL season. Joshua Tomas (BAY) has been named Offensive Player of the Week, Taylor Hawkins (TUL) takes home Defensive Player of the Week, and Kevin Macias (TUC) earns Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Joshua Tomas, WR, Bay Area Panthers

Tomas delivered a versatile performance, racking up 37 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns, along with 3 receptions for 66 yards and a receiving touchdown. His 103 all-purpose yards and 4 total touchdowns were crucial in the Panthers' offensive success.

Taylor Hawkins, DB, Tulsa Oilers

Hawkins was a game-changer on defense, making his presence felt all over the field. He recorded 3.5 tackles and forced a key fumble, but his biggest impact came through the air. Hawkins secured 2 interceptions that halted opposing drives. His ability to create turnovers and deliver in critical moments helped anchor an Oilers defense that played a pivotal role in the team's win.

Kevin Macias, K, Tucson Sugar Skulls

Macias was clutch in the kicking game, going 3-for-5 on field goals and a perfect 3-for-3 on PATs. His 12 total points included a dramatic game-winning field goal that handed the previously undefeated Arizona Rattlers their first loss of the season.

The 2025 IFL season continues Saturday night as Week Eight action kicks off. Catch all the games live on the IFL Network.

