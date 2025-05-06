Vegas Knight Hawks to Host 12th Annual All American High School Football Combine in Partnership with Salad and Go

May 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today that the team will host the 12th Annual All American High School Football Combine presented by All American Football League and Salad and Go at Lee's Family Forum this Saturday, May 10. Registration for the event starts at 8 a.m., while the combine will run from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Students in grades 8-12 are invited to participate in this one-of-a-kind event that will be broadcast to hundreds of college football programs and coaches.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Vegas Knight Hawks! This collaboration aligns with Salad and Go's mission to make fresh, nutritious meals accessible to everyone," said Christina Coy, Salad and Go Vice President of Brand Marketing. "Just as the Knight Hawks embody teamwork and dedication on the field, we are committed to promoting healthy choices in our communities. Together, we aim to inspire fans and families to prioritize their nutrition while enjoying the excitement of sports. We can't wait open our new stores and bring more healthy meal options to the vibrant Las Vegas community!"

"This combine is about more than football," said Coach Silvas from AAYFL. "It's about access. It's about making sure every athlete gets a chance to be seen, supported, and to take that next step to play at the next level."

Athletes that purchase a ticket to the 12th Annual All American High School Football Combine will receive:

Access to the All American Football Youth Combine (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

High school combine participants will participate in: Broad jump, bench press, cone drills, positions drills, yard shuttles, and more.

Content is streamed to 7,000+ college coaches and programs nationwide.

One (1) complimentary combine identification t-shirt

Post-combine lunch provided by Salad and Go

One (1) ticket to the 5/10 Vegas Knight Hawks home game

