IFL Announces Week 8 Coaches Poll

The Indoor Football League has released the Week 8 edition of the Coaches Poll. Here are the latest rankings:

Quad City Steamwheelers (+1)

Arizona Rattlers (-1)

Bay Area Panthers (-)

Jacksonville Sharks (+1)

Tulsa Oilers (+3)

Vegas Knight Hawks (-)

Green Bay Blizzard (-3)

San Diego Strike Force (-1)

Massachusetts Pirates (-)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (+3)

Fishers Freight (-1)

San Antonio Gunslingers (-)

Iowa Barnstormers (-2)

NAZ Wranglers (-)

The 2025 IFL season heads into Week 8 with crucial matchups that could shake up the standings once again. Stay locked in to the IFL Network for all the action.

