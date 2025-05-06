Panthers Announce Updated 2025 Ticket Prices and New 3-Game Flex Plan

May 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Bay Area Panthers are proud to roll out updated ticket pricing for the remainder of the 2025 season. Designed with fans in mind, the new structure features four easy-to-understand seating tiers: Bench Club, Sideline, Corner, and Endzone. Whether you're looking for front-row action or a budget-friendly option, there's a seat for everyone.

Single-game tickets now range from $19 in the Endzone to $119 in the premium Bench Club section. Fans attending as a group can take advantage of discounted pricing, with rates as low as $14 per seat. It's never been easier or more affordable to catch indoor football live at the SAP Center.

Single-Game Tickets:

Endzone: $19

Corner: $29

Sideline: $59

Bench Club (premium): $119

Group Tickets:

Endzone: $14

Corner: $24

Sideline: $49

New this season, the Panthers have launched a 3-Game Flex Plan. Fans can pick any three remaining home games and choose from three seating options. Sideline seats are $150, Corner seats are $75, and Endzone seats are $45 for the full plan. Every Flex Plan seat comes with a complimentary Panthers gift like a towel, pin, or mug.

Remaining games include:

Friday, May 16 vs Tucson Sugar Skulls // 7:05pm kickoff

Saturday, June 7 vs Tulsa Oilers // 6:05pm kickoff

Sunday, June 22 vs Arizona Rattlers // 5:05pm kickoff

Friday, July 11 vs Vegas Knight Hawks // 7:05pm kickoff

Whether you're planning a family outing or catching games with friends, there's never been a better time to lock in your tickets. Explore all pricing options and grab your seats today.

3-Game Flex Plan:

Sideline: $150 total ($50/game)

Corner: $75 total ($25/game)

Endzone: $45 total ($15/game)

All Plans include a free Panthers gift!

For tickets or more information, visit bayareapanthers.com/tickets or contact the team at tickets@bayareapanthers.com.

