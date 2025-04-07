Vegas Knight Hawks Fall to the Jacksonville Sharks on the Road

April 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







The Knight Hawks were defeated by the Jacksonville Sharks by a score of 36-19 on Sunday afternoon at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

Claude Davis and Lorenzo Hernandez each had a sack and a tackle for loss.

Antonio Wimbush had two rushing touchdowns and 15 yards on nine carries.

Quentin Randolph had one receiving touchdown along with 40 receiving yards.

Ja'Rome Johnson had 75 passing yards and 30 rushing yards.

Makel Calhoun led the team in tackles with 6.5.

NOTES

At 11:15 of the first quarter, Claude Davis and Lorenzo Hernandez each got to the quarterback for a sack on back-to-back plays.

At 6:11 of the first, Antonio Wimbush put the Knight Hawks on the board and tied the game at 6-6. Then, at 4:03 of the second quarter, he found the end zone again for his second rushing score, cutting the Jacksonville lead to 21-19.

The Sharks' Jimmie Robinson scored a rushing touchdown with six seconds left in the first half, giving Jacksonville an eight-point lead at the half, 27-19.

Vegas was stopped on fourth down on both of its third-quarter possessions.

At the 12-minute mark of the fourth quarter, the Vegas defense stopped the Sharks on fourth down. This kept the score at 33-19, Jacksonville.

At 7:34 in the fourth, Ja'Rome Johnson was picked off in the end zone by Jacksonville's Malik Jones.

Jacksonville converted a field goal attempt with one minute remaining in the game.

Vegas marched down the field on the final drive but failed to find the end zone, solidifying the final score at 36-19.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Vegas Knight Hawks will play their first home game of 2025 at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. The game will be a rematch against the San Diego Strike Force, and kickoff is set for 6 p.m. PT.

