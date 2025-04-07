Rattlers Stun Blizzard in Final Seconds Thriller, 51-47

April 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Glendale, Ariz. - Four years removed from their last matchup, the Arizona Rattlers and Green Bay Blizzard picked up right where they left off. In a game packed with big plays, lead changes and last-second heroics, it was the Rattlers who emerged victorious, stunning the Blizzard 51-47 in a heart-pounding finish.

Quarterback Dalton Sneed, making his second consecutive start, led Arizona in a clutch fourth-quarter drive that will be remembered all season. With just 28 seconds on the clock, Sneed connected with Ron Brown Jr. to get within striking distance. A few seconds later, he zipped a touchdown pass to veteran Jamal Miles, sealing the Rattlers' comeback with just three seconds remaining.

Green Bay challenged the call, but after review, the touchdown stood. Kicker Dawson Evitts nailed the extra point to give the Rattlers a four-point lead and the win.

A fast start and a wild ride

The game opened with a rare score - a deuce by Green Bay's kicker Andre Mevis - setting the tone for an unconventional night. But Sneed answered quickly, hitting Isaiah Huston for the Rattlers' first touchdown. Defensive back Omari Alexander made his presence felt early, stalling Green Bay's drive with key stops.

Both teams traded scores throughout the first half, with Yo'Heinz Tyler and Brown Jr. helping Arizona hold a slim 13-8 lead after the first quarter. Green Bay came out firing in the second, capitalizing on a Sneed fumble and tacking on their second deuce of the game via Mevis.

Wideout Corey Reed Jr., re-signed earlier in the week, made his 2025 debut count. After Green Bay held a 40-36 lead with 11 minutes remaining, Reed Jr. hauled in a crucial touchdown, and Miles added a two-point conversion to put Arizona up by three at the one-minute warning.

Defensively, the Rattlers were tested all night. With just three linemen, Arizona had to dig deep - especially against a relentless Green Bay offense that stayed aggressive behind the leg of Mevis and the speed of Zane Lewis.

Sneed finished with four touchdown passes, spreading the ball effectively while overcoming early pressure in the pocket. Brown Jr. was the workhorse on the ground and in the short passing game, helping Arizona find rhythm when the offense needed it most.

Up next:

The Rattlers (2-0) remain unbeaten on the young season and will look to carry the momentum into next week's matchup at home against the San Antonio Gunslingers, on April 12 at 6:05 p.m.

