Panthers Shut Down Strike Force in 41-18 Win
April 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Bay Area Panthers News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Bay Area Panthers defeated the San Diego Strike Force, one of the most accomplished offenses in the Indoor Football League, in a 41-18 win at the SAP Center during Field of Dreams: All Abilities Night.
Bay Area will host the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Sunday, April 13, back at the SAP Center for STEM Night.
