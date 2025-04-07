Panthers Shut Down Strike Force in 41-18 Win

April 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Bay Area Panthers defeated the San Diego Strike Force, one of the most accomplished offenses in the Indoor Football League, in a 41-18 win at the SAP Center during Field of Dreams: All Abilities Night.

Bay Area will host the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Sunday, April 13, back at the SAP Center for STEM Night.

